Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $37,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,210. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $243.17 and a 52-week high of $354.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $706,686.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,515,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,401 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $706,686.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,515,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,553 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals



Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.



