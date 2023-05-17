Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 27,237 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,237 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $26,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,453. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 51.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
