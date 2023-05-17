Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 893 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UGI were worth $43,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

UGI Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. 539,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,652. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -49.15%.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.