K-Bro Linen Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

KBL stock traded up C$0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.40. 15,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,772. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.53 and a 52 week high of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$327.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.24). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of C$70.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.1157181 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

