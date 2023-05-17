Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of KNDI stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.80 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 295,896 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,827 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 264,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,447.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 190,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

