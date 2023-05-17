Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of KNDI stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.80 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.55.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%.
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.
