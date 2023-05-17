Kaspa (KAS) Trading 16.6% Lower This Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $364.54 million and approximately $13.07 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,576,250,184 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,566,737,163.86722. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01984171 USD and is down -9.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $9,862,787.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

