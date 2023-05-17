KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 4.9%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $16.02. 2,310,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 8,154,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.52.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of -84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

About KE

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in KE by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of KE by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KE by 136.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,726,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.