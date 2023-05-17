KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 4.9%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $16.02. 2,310,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 8,154,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.52.
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of -84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
