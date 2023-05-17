Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 5,514 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.13. The stock had a trading volume of 29,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $107.41.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -223.19%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

