Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Wintrust Financial worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 5.4 %

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of WTFC traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.15. The stock had a trading volume of 289,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,063. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.31.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Articles

