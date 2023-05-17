Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 797.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ AUB traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. 121,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

