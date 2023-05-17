Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 32,244 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Virtu Financial comprises 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Virtu Financial worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,249,000 after purchasing an additional 324,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,129,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 192,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,510. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $373.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.19 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,005 shares in the company, valued at $717,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

