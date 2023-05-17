Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,068 shares during the period. ChampionX accounts for approximately 1.1% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 27.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

