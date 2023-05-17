Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Progress Software accounts for about 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progress Software Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,037 shares of company stock worth $3,914,127. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRGS traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 76,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $59.36.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 31.39%.

Progress Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.