Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:KPG)

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 21st.

Kelly Partners Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

