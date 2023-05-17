Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.
Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.
Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on KDP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.
Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper
In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares worth $1,033,806,382. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 318.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $1,692,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 820.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.