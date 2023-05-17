Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KDP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares worth $1,033,806,382. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 318.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $1,692,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 820.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

