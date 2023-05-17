Kevin L. Riley Buys 2,712 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) Director Kevin L. Riley bought 2,712 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,722.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

HWBK traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $125.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.40. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 19.75%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

