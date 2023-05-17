Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 160 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,899,000 after purchasing an additional 710,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.39. The stock had a trading volume of 976,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,822. The firm has a market cap of $282.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

