Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 950 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.84. 7,431,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,977,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

