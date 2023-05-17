Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FJUL. City State Bank purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Shares of BATS FJUL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,254 shares. The company has a market cap of $236.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

