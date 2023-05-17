Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 54,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.21. The company had a trading volume of 41,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,515. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.