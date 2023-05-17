Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,354,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,618,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.77. 182,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,085. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.85 and its 200 day moving average is $230.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.