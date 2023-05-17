Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 208,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,368. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.15.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

