Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 280 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after purchasing an additional 747,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 294.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 168,737 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 235.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 105,706 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.76. 137,393 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

