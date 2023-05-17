Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,972 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 342,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

SBUX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.57. 1,023,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,123. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.33 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average of $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.