KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW) Short Interest Down 8.3% in April

KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnightSwan Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSW. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in KnightSwan Acquisition by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnightSwan Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSW remained flat at $10.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. KnightSwan Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

About KnightSwan Acquisition

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in cloud, cyber, and mission intelligence sectors.

