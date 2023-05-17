Komodo Hits Market Capitalization of $38.89 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $38.89 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00124146 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00031635 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

