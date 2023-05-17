KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Trading 0.3% Higher

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.76 and last traded at $31.76. 644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,095 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

About KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF

The Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (KBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund passively invests in Chinese RMB-denominated fixed income securities, and fixed allocations to various sectors. KBND was launched on Dec 2, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

