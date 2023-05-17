KuCoin Token Price Hits $7.52 (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $729.37 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $7.52 or 0.00027515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,474,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,974,735 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

