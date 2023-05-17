KWB Wealth Acquires New Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,843. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.42. The stock has a market cap of $365.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

