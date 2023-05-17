KWB Wealth Buys Shares of 6,534 American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

KWB Wealth bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.13% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $334,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $381,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

QGRO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,541. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

