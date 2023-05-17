KWB Wealth Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Walmart were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $402.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.