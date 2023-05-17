KWB Wealth Makes New $233,000 Investment in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

KWB Wealth bought a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.57% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 1,721.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QEMM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66.

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

