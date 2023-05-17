Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,415 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,533 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,040 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 699.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,928,000 after acquiring an additional 881,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 51.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LW. Bank of America increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.2 %

LW opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

