Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

LAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.52) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.08) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 745 ($9.33).

Land Securities Group Price Performance

LAND traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 627.40 ($7.86). 1,934,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,508. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,161.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 631.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 646.47. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.30 ($5.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 784.80 ($9.83).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

