Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 18,392 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.14% of Aaron’s worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 430.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aaron’s by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 195.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Aaron’s stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.70%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

