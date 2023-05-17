Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 52,105 Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Viking Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2,261.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 122,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $3,169,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,584,343.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,584,343.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

VKTX stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.78. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

