Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3,532.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after buying an additional 60,893 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Align Technology stock opened at $292.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $368.87.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

