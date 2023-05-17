Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $602,000 Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 80,048 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in DexCom by 739.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,004 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,047 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in DexCom by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $7,593,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in DexCom by 6,894.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in DexCom by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 331,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $118.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $126.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 18,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,089 shares in the company, valued at $32,252,151.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.