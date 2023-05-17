Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iRobot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iRobot by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $60.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iRobot Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

