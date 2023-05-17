Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $652,000 in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toro by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Toro by 990.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Toro by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toro Trading Down 2.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on TTC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $102.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

