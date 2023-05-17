Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $432,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.9 %

AEO stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $76,794.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,799.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,202 shares of company stock worth $599,822 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

