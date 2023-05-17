Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 1,247 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $664.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $671.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.32.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

