Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 49,318 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,318 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $222.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.31.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

