Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $549,000 Position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.22% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFTA. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. RPO LLC lifted its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 5.9% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 402,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 2.1% in the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 72,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 215.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Company Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

