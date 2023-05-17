Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $700,000 Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Vimeo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vimeo by 549.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vimeo by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Vimeo stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $590.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

