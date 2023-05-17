Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.04 and last traded at $69.23. 203,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 765,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.45 and a beta of -0.06.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

