Lennox International Inc. (LII) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

Lennox International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $16.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII opened at $280.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $291.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.58.

Insider Activity

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, Director Sherry Buck purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.02 per share, for a total transaction of $99,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,579 shares of company stock worth $2,078,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lennox International by 662.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 376.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

