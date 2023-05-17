LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Issues Earnings Results

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 44.43% and a negative net margin of 56.32%.

LENSAR Stock Down 3.0 %

LNSR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 6,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,016. LENSAR has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LENSAR by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in LENSAR by 2.6% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LENSAR during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in LENSAR during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in LENSAR by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

