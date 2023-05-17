Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.67 and last traded at C$8.65. Approximately 44,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 74,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.62.

Life & Banc Split Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.85.

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.