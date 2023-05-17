Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.00.

Life Storage Price Performance

LSI opened at $131.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.05 and a 200-day moving average of $116.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

